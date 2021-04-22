New Poll Shows Consumers Oppose Coca-Cola's Woke Opposition to Voting Bill

Corporations recently engaged in an orchestrated boycott of Georgia over the state’s newly-signed voting reform law. The Atlanta-based Coca-Cola company joined the efforts to side with the woke crowd rather than actually read the bill’s contents.
Polling all around has shown that corporations are not on the winning side of the issue, and Georgia Republicans have refused to bow to pressure from any company pushing a false narrative about the law. A fresh Rasmussen poll is spelling bad news for Coca-Cola, specifically.
The poll shows that consumers are not pleased with the company’s political involvement, via Rasmussen:
“A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 37% of American Adults [sic] the company’s stand against the new Georgia law makes them less likely to purchase Coca-Cola products. Twenty-five percent (25%) say they are more likely to buy Coke, but 30% say the company’s political stance doesn’t make much difference.”
Demographics across the board indicated that they are less likely to buy Coca-Cola products after the company publicly opposed the common-sense voting law.
Wow.— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 22, 2021
“After @CocaCola weighed in on the Georgia law are you more or less likely to buy their products?”
?? Adults: less likely 37/25
?? Men: 40% less likely
?? Women: 34% less likely
?? Black: 33% less likely (vs 23 more)
?? GOP: 52% less likely
?? Dem: 24% less likely https://t.co/AVU3kGUg4u
The boycott trend was fueled by a misinformation campaign spearheaded by Democrats in order to spread falsehoods about the voting law. It appears that consumers do not favor companies that attempt to be woke.