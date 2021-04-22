New Poll Shows Consumers Oppose Coca-Cola's Woke Opposition to Voting Bill

Corporations recently engaged in an orchestrated boycott of Georgia over the state’s newly-signed voting reform law. The Atlanta-based Coca-Cola company joined the efforts to side with the woke crowd rather than actually read the bill’s contents.

Polling all around has shown that corporations are not on the winning side of the issue, and Georgia Republicans have refused to bow to pressure from any company pushing a false narrative about the law. A fresh Rasmussen poll is spelling bad news for Coca-Cola, specifically.