Mitch McConnell

McConnell to Oppose Radical Nominee for High-level DOJ Post

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Apr 21, 2021 1:30 PM
Source: Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun via AP

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) will vote against one of President Joe Biden’s more controversial cabinet nominees, Vanita Gupta, who is up for confirmation to serve as Associate Attorney General. The GOP leader said that Gupta is "outside the mainstream," for a high-level post in the administration.

Gupta has a troubling history of pushing hyperpartisan rhetoric, as well as an embrace of far-left policies including “defunding the police.” Republican senators took note of these views during her confirmation hearings.

After a procedural hurdle set for Wednesday afternoon, Gupta is set to receive a full Senate vote.

