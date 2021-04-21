McConnell to Oppose Radical Nominee for High-level DOJ Post

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) will vote against one of President Joe Biden’s more controversial cabinet nominees, Vanita Gupta, who is up for confirmation to serve as Associate Attorney General. The GOP leader said that Gupta is "outside the mainstream," for a high-level post in the administration.

McConnell from Senate floor "strongly" opposing Vanita's Gupta Associate Attorney General nomination: "The nominee we're considering this week is way outside the mainstream." pic.twitter.com/f8tirIoN7L — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) April 21, 2021

Gupta has a troubling history of pushing hyperpartisan rhetoric, as well as an embrace of far-left policies including “defunding the police.” Republican senators took note of these views during her confirmation hearings.

.@SenTomCotton grills Vanita Gupta on her drug decriminalization stance: pic.twitter.com/PCL7wy3Ay6 — JCN (@judicialnetwork) March 9, 2021

.@TedCruz explains how the Washington Post gave Vanita Gupta an Upside Down Pinocchio for her flip-flop on defunding the police pic.twitter.com/UAl2SMNR5m — JCN (@judicialnetwork) March 25, 2021

After a procedural hurdle set for Wednesday afternoon, Gupta is set to receive a full Senate vote.

The Senate will vote to confirm Vanita Gupta to be Associate Attorney General at the U.S. Department of Justice today. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 21, 2021