NRSC Puts Raphael Warnock on Notice Over MLB Boycott

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) went on the offensive against Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA), for his role in costing Georgia nearly $100 million in revenue from the Major League Baseball’s (MLB) boycott.

The billboard campaign placed in Atlanta spotlights Warnock’s “implicit support” for the league’s relocation of the All-Star Game, in protest of the newly-signed voting reform law. The league's decision hinged on false narratives about the actual contents of the law, that were spread by Democrats. The revenue lost from the boycott hurts small business owners, still recovering from the pandemic, the most. A look at the billboard:

Warnock justified the MLB’s decision as an “unfortunate consequence” of Georgia Republicans passing common-sense voting reform measures and increased accessibility to the ballot box.

“Businesses and organizations have great power in their voices and ability to push for change, and I respect the decision of the players to speak out against this unjust law,” Warnock said in a release at the time. “It is not the people of Georgia or the workers of Georgia who crafted this law, it is politicians seeking to retain power at the expense of Georgians’ voices. And today’s decision by MLB is the unfortunate consequence of these politicians’ actions.”

NRSC Chairman Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) said that his Democrat colleague, up for reelection in 2022, sided with “big corporations” and “the woke mob” instead of Georgia families.

“The people of Georgia are working their tails off to crawl out of a once-in-a-generation pandemic. Sadly, their Senator Raphael Warnock encouraged a boycott that robbed them of a unique opportunity to generate hundreds of millions of dollars in economic growth, and the jobs and opportunities that come with it,” Scott said. “The people of Georgia will not forget that when they needed him most, Senator Warnock stood with big corporations and the woke mob over Georgia families.”

While Warnock praised the boycott, his Senate counterpart, Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA), and failed gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams both opposed the league’s damaging decision.