United Nations

Nikki Haley Blasts Biden UN Ambassador For Ignoring Human Rights Abuses

Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Apr 16, 2021 10:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Kevin Hagen

President Joe Biden’s newly-confirmed Ambassador to the United Nations (UN), Linda Thomas-Greenfield, went on a rant while speaking to a progressive civil rights group. Thomas-Greenfield vowed to rejoin the UN’s Human Rights Council, a body notoriously known for elevating human rights abusers, after the Trump administration withdrew in 2018.

Thomas-Greenfield told the National Action Network, a group founded by Al Sharpton, that white supremacy is “weaved into” the nation’s “founding documents and principles.”

“I have seen for myself how the original sin of slavery weaved white supremacy into our founding documents and principles,” she said to the organization’s annual summit. “Racism is the problem of the racist. And it is the problem of the society that produces the racist. And in today’s world, that is every society. In America, that takes many forms.”

Thomas-Greenfield’s remarks were not received well by all. Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, who helped the Trump administration exit the “cesspool of political bias” that is the Human Rights Council, called out Thomas-Greenfield’s criticism of America in front of “ the world’s worst human rights abusers.”

President Biden vowed to “re-engage immediately and robustly" with the council, ignoring blatant human rights abuses.

