Poll Shows Ron DeSantis Came Out on Top After Smear From '60 Minutes'

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was smeared by CBS News’ “60 Minutes” on his COVID response strategy. A reporter for the network baselessly claimed that the governor engaged in a “pay for play” agreement with Publix, his state’s most popular grocery store, for vaccine distribution.

The accusation, which DeSantis dismissed as false, claimed that the governor chose Publix on account of their donations to his political action committee (PAC). New polling shows that the GOP governor came out of the smear campaign with no damage to his favorability.