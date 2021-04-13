Nancy Pelosi

Fallen Capitol Police Officer William Evans Honored in Capitol Rotunda

Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Apr 13, 2021 12:00 PM
Fallen Capitol Police Officer William Evans Honored in Capitol Rotunda

Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

The late Capitol Police Officer William “Billy” Evans, who was killed during an incident at the Capitol last week, laid in honor on Tuesday morning. Evans died after he and another officer were hit by a vehicle on the Senate side of the building; Noah Green, who was driving the unauthorized vehicle, was fatally shot by law enforcement after stepping out of his vehicle with a knife.

Evans arrived to lie in the Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday morning.

Lawmakers in both parties, along with President Biden, paid tribute to Evans’ sacrifice and service.

The fallen officer leaves behind his wife and two children. He is the second Capitol Police Officer to be killed in the line of duty this year.

