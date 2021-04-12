law enforcement

Knoxville Law Enforcement Respond to Shooting at High School

Apr 12, 2021
Source: AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File

A shooting occurred on Monday afternoon at a high school in Knoxville, Tennessee, leaving at least one victim dead and a police officer injured. Law enforcement dispatched to respond to an alert that an individual was armed in the school building.

Governor Bill Lee (R-TN) is awaiting more information from law enforcement on the details of the situation.

Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Bill Hagerty (R-TN) also weighed in on the situation.

This is a developing story.

