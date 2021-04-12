Knoxville Law Enforcement Respond to Shooting at High School

A shooting occurred on Monday afternoon at a high school in Knoxville, Tennessee, leaving at least one victim dead and a police officer injured. Law enforcement dispatched to respond to an alert that an individual was armed in the school building.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say multiple shooting victims including an officer are reported at a Knoxville, Tennessee high school. — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) April 12, 2021

Knoxville, Tennessee, police are responding to reports of a shooting at a high school with several victims https://t.co/F3UypQPgWt pic.twitter.com/DvCjjGP05Q — Reuters (@Reuters) April 12, 2021

Governor Bill Lee (R-TN) is awaiting more information from law enforcement on the details of the situation.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says the Knoxville school shooting is "a very difficult and tragic situation" and he is awaiting more details https://t.co/pccqjTwCYA pic.twitter.com/uxbLfnp7aJ — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 12, 2021

Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Bill Hagerty (R-TN) also weighed in on the situation.

I am heartbroken to hear about the shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville. My office has been briefed on the situation and I am praying for the community, including the officer injured in the line of duty. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) April 12, 2021

After hearing about the shooting, my heart goes out to Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville. My staff & I continue to monitor the situation, & will provide any assistance necessary. As parents, Chrissy & I are praying for the students, families, & the officer injured. — Senator Bill Hagerty (@SenatorHagerty) April 12, 2021

