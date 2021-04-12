Here is How Raphael Warnock Misled the Public Over Georgia's Voting Reform Bill

Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) admitted to piling onto the false narrative about the newly-signed voting reform law. Democrats on the state and federal level have misled the public by wrongly characterizing the real contents of the bill, and Warnock admitted to passing judgement on the legislation before even reading the final version, via The Washington Post.

Biden at one point said the law would reduce voting hours, an apparent reference to a proposal to curtail early-voting hours that was not included. Sen. Raphael G. Warnock, one of two new Democratic senators representing Georgia, put out an email after the law passed claiming it ended no-excuse mail voting and restricted early voting on the weekends — also early proposals that did not become law...A Warnock campaign spokesman said the senator signed off on his statement days before the law passed, when those provisions were still under consideration. (WaPo)

Similar to what @GabrielSterling, @EWErickson and others have pointed out.



Stacey Abrams bought the Jim Crow 2 domain name weeks before there was a final bill. The messaging wasn’t based on what’s IN the law.



And corporations/ @MLB just went along with their marching orders. https://t.co/9TTMAIPhMk — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 12, 2021

The corporations, including Major League Baseball (MLB), that demanded a boycott of Georgia in protest of the bill followed the false narrative pushed by Warnock, Stacey Abrams, and other liberal activists. Democrats pushed the debunked talking point claiming that the bill signed by Governor Brian Kemp (R-GA) suppresses votes, when, in fact, the legislation expands voting accessibility. The boycotts, which are based off of a false narrative, are estimated to cost the state $100 million in lost revenue.