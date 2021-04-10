Congressman Dan Crenshaw Gives an Update About His Health

Congressman Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) gave an update regarding his health on Saturday morning. After undergoing surgery for an issue with his retina, the Texas Republican and Navy SEAL veteran said that he will be “effectively blind” for a month and plans to be “off the grid,” while his congressional offices continue to function. He lost his right eye back in 2012 while serving in Afghanistan.

“A few days ago, I noticed some dark, blurry spots in my vision, which seemed out of the ordinary. I went to get this checked out by an ophthalmologist on Thursday and they discovered that my retina was detaching,” Crenshaw said in a release. “This is a terrifying prognosis for someone with one eye, and the nature of the injuries that I sustained in Afghanistan. Anyone who knows the history of my injuries knows that I don’t have a ‘good eye,’ but half a good eye. The blast from 2012 caused a cataract, excessive tissue damage, and extensive damage to my retina. It was always a possibility that the effects of the damage to my retina would surface, and it appears that is exactly what has happened. The prognosis I received Thursday is obviously very bad."

He received outpouring support from House Republicans:

Join me in sending prayers for my friend - a true American hero and patriot. ?? https://t.co/uC61WnUyym — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) April 10, 2021

.@RepDanCrenshaw is a fighter, and he’s going to win this battle, too. He has the support and prayers of every one of his colleagues. We are praying for his full recovery, and know he will take this challenge on the same way he fought to protect our country. https://t.co/opV2s9RMOD — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) April 10, 2021

The congressman said that the surgery went well, and thanked the staff at the VA. He remains at home in Texas, and is confident he will recover fully.

"I have gotten through worse before, and I will get through this," he concluded.