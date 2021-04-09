Supreme Court

Ben Sasse Rips Biden's 'Taxpayer-Funded Door Stopper' Commission on Supreme Court 'Reform'

Posted: Apr 09, 2021 3:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool

President Joe Biden officially established a commission to study “reforms” to the Supreme Court, including potential court packing. The administration said that the bipartisan commission of experts will "hold public meetings to hear the views of other experts, and groups and interested individuals with varied perspectives on the issues it will be examining."

Republicans have held firm opposition to expanding the size of the Supreme Court, which is an overtly political suggestion by Democrats. Liberal justices on the high court, including the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, also opposed the idea of adding justices to the bench. 

GOP Senator Ben Sasse (R-NE) blasted Biden’s “progressive court packing commission” after the president signed an executive order creating it.

“This progressive court packing commission is going nowhere fast. President Biden knows that he doesn’t even have the votes in his own party to pack the court; he knows that court packing is a non-starter with the American people; and he knows that the commission’s report is just going to be a taxpayer-funded door stopper,” Sasse said in a statement. 

The GOP senator added that he believes Biden doesn’t have “the courage to come out and flatly tell the radical left that he’s not going to pack the Supreme Court.” The idea of adding justices to the court is pushed by the progressive wing of the Democrat Party.

From the campaign trail to the White House, Biden has not given a firm stance on expanding the size of the Supreme Court; Vice President Kamala Harris, indicated that she could be “open to” court packing.

Most Popular