Republicans Slam Ralph Northam's Endorsement of Terry McAuliffe in Virginia Governor Race

Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Apr 08, 2021 11:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Cliff Owen

Virginia’s race for governor saw a shake-up on Thursday morning, on the Democrats’ side of the contest. Governor Ralph Northam (D-VA), whose term is soon to expire, endorsed former Governor Terry McAuliffe (D-VA) in the Democratic primary. 

Northam’s tenure is stained by his infamously racist scandal, when photos of the governor dressed in blackface resurfaced, which received bipartisan blowback. The governor received calls for his resignation from Republicans and Democrats, including McAuliffe. Now, the likely Democratic nominee is welcoming Northam’s support.

Republicans vying for the nomination to face McAuliffe took note of the alliance, arguing that McAuliffe would serve another term of Northam’s failed leadership. Pete Snyder, a Virginia small business owner, said that “the fix is in” and that Virginia “cannot afford” a continuation of the “Northam-McAuliffe rule.”

Former Virginia legislator Kirk Cox, also seeking the GOP nomination, had a similar reaction to Northam’s endorsement of his predecessor.

Northam elected to endorse McAuliffe over his own Lieutenant Governor, Justin Fairfax, who stood by the governor during the racist scandal.

