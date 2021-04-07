Mike Pence

Mike Pence Launches New Advocacy Group Stacked With Conservative Leaders

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Apr 07, 2021 11:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Mike Pence Launches New Advocacy Group Stacked With Conservative Leaders

Source: AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Former Vice President Mike Pence launched a new advocacy organization to advance conservative principles, as he begins to re-enter public life. The former vice president launched Advancing American Freedom on Wednesday morning, a 501 (c)(4) aimed at promoting “traditional conservative values” while highlighting the “successful policies of the Trump administration." 

The newly-launched group also plans to keep tabs on “expansion of government” under President Joe Biden’s administration. Pence remained quiet after the final days of the Trump administration, including the horrific riot by Trump supporters at the United States Capitol on January 6. Now he hopes to defend the legislative accomplishments of the Trump administration and fend off the “radical left.”

“Advancing American Freedom plans to build on the success of the last four years by promoting traditional conservative values and promoting the successful policies of the Trump administration," Pence told the Washington Examiner. “Conservatives will not stand idly by as the radical left and the new administration attempt to threaten America’s standing as the greatest nation in the world with their destructive policies.”

The board of directors for the organization houses a host of influential conservative voices, including Kellyanne Conway, Larry Kudlow, Jim DeMint, David Friedman, Kay James, Scott Walker, and others.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

BREAKING: Biden's Gun Control Executive Orders Are Imminent
Katie Pavlich
Worse and Worse: Prominent Florida Democrat Blasts '60 Minutes,' As CBS Digs Deeper Hole
Guy Benson
Trump Weighs in on Whether Matt Gaetz Asked Him For a Pardon
Katie Pavlich
The 60 Minutes Smear of DeSantis Keeps Getting Worse
Katie Pavlich
Heh: Georgia Republican Introduces 'Voter Suppression' Bill to Adopt Election Laws from Joe Biden's Delaware
Guy Benson

Arkansas Governor Goes On 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' After Vetoing SAFE Act. It Was Brutal.
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular