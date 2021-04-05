Chris Christie

Chris Christie Rips President Biden for 'Lying to the American People' on Georgia Election Law

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Apr 05, 2021 2:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Chris Christie Rips President Biden for 'Lying to the American People' on Georgia Election Law

Source: AP Photo/Mel Evans, File

Former New Jersey Governor and presidential candidate Chris Christie (R-NJ) slammed President Biden’s hypocrisy on Georgia’s newly-implemented voting reform bill. Christie said that the president is “lying to the American people” over Georgia’s election bill, adding that Biden is acting hypocritically after criticizing former President Donald Trump for sowing division.

“He is lying to cause racial divisions in this country. That’s what he accused Donald Trump of doing and he’s a liar and a hypocrite,” Christie said on ABC news on Sunday.

The former governor went on to call out the hypocrisy from failed gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D), who lost to GOP Governor Brian Kemp (R-GA) in 2018. Abrams praised New Jersey's voting procedures, which allow for 9 days of early voting, while condemning the law recently signed by Kemp, which implements 17 days of early voting, including weekends, in Georgia.

The president deemed the Georgia bill “unAmerican” and said that the legislation was “Jim Crow in the 21st century.” The bill signed by Kemp allows more voting accessibility than is available in blue states, but Democrats have managed to elevate a false narrative about “voter suppression.” The Washington Post even awarded the president 4-pinocchios for his nonsensical characterization of the legislation.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

BREAKING: Biden's Gun Control Executive Orders Are Imminent
Katie Pavlich
Worse and Worse: Prominent Florida Democrat Blasts '60 Minutes,' As CBS Digs Deeper Hole
Guy Benson
Trump Weighs in on Whether Matt Gaetz Asked Him For a Pardon
Katie Pavlich
The 60 Minutes Smear of DeSantis Keeps Getting Worse
Katie Pavlich
Mike Pence Launches New Advocacy Group Stacked With Conservative Leaders
Reagan McCarthy
Heh: Georgia Republican Introduces 'Voter Suppression' Bill to Adopt Election Laws from Joe Biden's Delaware
Guy Benson
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular