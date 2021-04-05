Chris Christie Rips President Biden for 'Lying to the American People' on Georgia Election Law

Former New Jersey Governor and presidential candidate Chris Christie (R-NJ) slammed President Biden’s hypocrisy on Georgia’s newly-implemented voting reform bill. Christie said that the president is “lying to the American people” over Georgia’s election bill, adding that Biden is acting hypocritically after criticizing former President Donald Trump for sowing division.

“He is lying to cause racial divisions in this country. That’s what he accused Donald Trump of doing and he’s a liar and a hypocrite,” Christie said on ABC news on Sunday.

Chris Christie calls out Joe Biden for “lying to the American people” about Georgia election billhttps://t.co/ZgaTkFIEbq pic.twitter.com/IzqBqUf03d — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 4, 2021

The former governor went on to call out the hypocrisy from failed gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D), who lost to GOP Governor Brian Kemp (R-GA) in 2018. Abrams praised New Jersey's voting procedures, which allow for 9 days of early voting, while condemning the law recently signed by Kemp, which implements 17 days of early voting, including weekends, in Georgia.

Chris Christie calls out hypocritical Stacey Abrams for praising New Jersey voting bill that is more restrictive than Georgia'shttps://t.co/PpgRfzj7sA pic.twitter.com/j6gemrpLuD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 4, 2021

The president deemed the Georgia bill “unAmerican” and said that the legislation was “Jim Crow in the 21st century.” The bill signed by Kemp allows more voting accessibility than is available in blue states, but Democrats have managed to elevate a false narrative about “voter suppression.” The Washington Post even awarded the president 4-pinocchios for his nonsensical characterization of the legislation.