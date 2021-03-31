Gov. Kemp Blasts Delta for Joining 'False Attacks' on Voting Reform Bill by 'Partisan Activists'

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R-GA) blasted Delta Airlines’ CEO Ed Bastian for the company’s criticism of the newly-signed voting reform bill. Bastian piled onto the nonsensical outrage over the bill Kemp signed, about which Democrats are claiming that the common-sense legislation is equivalent to “voter suppression” and “Jim Crow laws.”

Kemp made it clear that he had spoken with representatives from Delta throughout the process of the bill becoming law. He said that the Atlanta-based airline never voiced opposition to voter identification mandates, increased earlier voting, and expansion of secure drop boxes; the bill signed by Kemp does all of those things in order to protect election integrity while expanding voting accessibility.

“At no point did Delta express any opposition to expanding early voting, strengthening voter ID measures, increasing the use of secure drop boxes statewide, and making it easier for local election officials to administer elections-- which is exactly what this bill does. The last time I flew Delta, I had to present my photo ID. Today’s statement by Delta CEO Ed Bastian stands in stark contrast to our conversations with the company, ignores the content of the new law, and unfortunately continues to spread the same false attacks being repeated by partisan activists,” Kemp said in a release on Wednesday. “The truth is the Election Integrity Act expands voting access and protects the sanctity and security of the ballot box.”

Democrat lawmakers and activists alike have created an eruption of outrage, not based in facts, about the bill signed by Kemp.