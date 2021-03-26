Special election

Elise Stefanik Looks to Give Another Republican Woman a Win in a Texas Special Election

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Mar 26, 2021 1:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Elise Stefanik Looks to Give Another Republican Woman a Win in a Texas Special Election

Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

A special election is underway in Texas’ 6th congressional district to fill the seat vacated by former Rep. Ron Wright (R-TX), who died of COVID in February. On the heels of what is designated as “the year of the Republican woman” Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY) endorsed Susan Wright, the late congressman’s widow, in the crowded field of contenders. 

Stefanik’s political action committee (PAC) works to seat Republican women in House and Senate seats. The New York Republican said that Wright was the best choice to fill the seat previously held by her late husband, deeming Wright a “warrior for conservative values.”

“This will be a critical race, which is why Susan Wright, a proven warrior for our conservative values, is the right choice and has my full endorsement.  Susan has a long record of service to her community and will make an outstanding addition to our record class of Republican women in the U.S. House,” said Stefanik.  “It was an honor to serve with my friend, Rep. Ron Wright, and I am equally honored to support Susan as she looks to continue her and her late husband’s shared mission to deliver results for their district.”

 Similarly, Stefanik backed Congresswoman-elect Julia Letlow (R-LA), who recently won a special election for the seat vacated by her late husband.

Thanks to the work done by Stefanik and other groups supporting conservative female candidates, a historic number of Republican women were elected in November.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Biden: The Filibuster is a Jim Crow Relic, and GOP 'Voter Suppression' Laws Are Worse Than Jim Crow
Guy Benson
Pelosi’s Wild Declaration Regarding the Iowa House Seat Democrats Tried to Steal
Matt Vespa
Former CDC Director, Now Free to Share Opinion, Reveals Where He Believes COVID Originated
Cortney O'Brien
Senator Collins: I Toured the Border. Cartel Members Taunted Us.
Katie Pavlich

Biden Suffered His Worst Senior Moment During Yesterday's Presser. Are We Going to Let That Slide?
Matt Vespa
This Year's Profile in Courage Recipient Will Anger Conservatives
Cortney O'Brien
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular