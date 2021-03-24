Marsha Blackburn Spearheads Bill to Crack Down on Human Trafficking at Southern Border

A group of Republican Senators introduced legislation to mandate DNA testing at the Southern Border, as a deterrent to human trafficking. Spearheaded by Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), the End Child Trafficking Now Act would require proof of family ties or legal guardianship from an adult in order to accompany a minor across the border. If compliance is not met, DHS would be compelled to deport the individual who refused a DNA test; if a relationship with a minor is found to be fabricated, illegal alien adults would receive a 10-year prison sentence.

Blackburn was joined by Republican Senators Joni Ernst (IA), Thom Tillis (NC), and Mike Rounds (SD). A companion bill was also introduced in the House of Representatives.

Blackburn said that the legislation will send a “powerful message” to human traffickers.

"After seeing the crisis firsthand, I’m reintroducing legislation to require DNA testing at the border to deter fraud and child trafficking. Adults attempting to slip across our borders under the guise of being a parent or relative to a minor must be DNA tested to prove they are related,” said Blackburn. “Drug cartels and gangs are using children to falsely present themselves as family units and seek asylum at our southern border. These unaccompanied minors are especially vulnerable to trafficking and are often forced to perform sex acts. Making DNA tests mandatory on anyone claiming a family relationship with a minor will send a powerful message that traffickers will be caught and aggressively prosecuted.”

Democrats in both chambers have offered minimal comment on the growing crisis at the border.