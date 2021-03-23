Filibuster

Ben Sasse Challenges Democrats' Histrionics on the Filibuster

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Mar 23, 2021 1:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool

Senator Ben Sasse (R-NE) challenged Democrats’ hysterical rhetoric surrounding the legislative filibuster, as leadership of the majority caucus hopes to eliminate the 60-vote threshold. 

Democrats seek to abolish the procedural measure in order to advance major legislation, including the Green New Deal, Medicare for All, and D.C. Statehood, with a simple majority. As it currently stands, the filibuster requires 60-votes to move forward with legislation, mandating an indication of consensus from both parties. 

In hopes of fast tracking President Biden’s agenda, Democrats now oppose the filibuster, despite using the measure in the past to torpedo GOP legislation. Sasse pointed out that Senate Democrats employed the filibuster just last year to sink Sen. Tim Scott’s (R-SC) police reform bill.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) does not currently have the votes to eliminate the filibuster. Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) remain opposed to altering Senate rules for political convenience. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) warned Democrats, as he has before, of the repercussions of eliminating important procedure.

