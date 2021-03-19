Cuomo Accuser 'Dismayed' by Hillary Clinton's Refusal to Tell Cuomo to Resign

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) is embroiled in scandal as mounting allegations of sexual harassment, from multiple women, become public. Most lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are calling for Cuomo’s resignation, pointing out that he has lost the confidence of his constituents, but a few of his allies have not yet called for the governor to step down, including former Secretary of State and two-time presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Clinton, whose husband is famous for sexual misconduct, said that New Yorkers “deserve answers” and lauded the investigation by the state, but did not indicate that Cuomo should resign.

"These stories are difficult to read, and the allegations brought forth raise serious questions that the women who have come forward and all New Yorkers deserve answers to," Clinton said in a statement in early March. "I’m glad to see that there will be a full, independent, and thorough investigation."

Cuomo’s first accuser, Lindsey Boylan, was “dismayed” by Clinton’s refusal to call for the governor’s resignation, pointing out that the two-time presidential candidate had “been around” Cuomo “for decades” and should be well aware of his behavior.

"There’s no way you don’t know who this man is if you’ve worked with, or around, him for decades,” Boylan said to The New Yorker.

A growing group of bipartisan lawmakers on the state and federal levels, including New York Senators Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer, have called on Cuomo to resign. The governor has made clear that he has no intention of resigning, and said that the women coming forward with substantial claims about misconduct in the workplace are not truthful.