Chuck Grassley Rips Nancy Pelosi's 'Power Grab' to Overturn Results in Iowa Congressional Election

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) weighed on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) blatant power grab, as House Democrats attempt to unseat a duly elected GOP congresswoman. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA) won the vote in Iowa’s second congressional district in November’s general election by just 6 votes, ultimately triggering two recounts.

Ultimately, the recounts were not satisfactory for her opponent, Rita Hart (D), who insists on dragging the already-certified election results to Congress. Currently, the House Administration Committee is reviewing the results at Hart’s request, despite unified Republican opposition.

Grassley said that it takes “a lot of guts” to overturn the victory of a duly elected member of Congress, which would ultimately overturn the will of 400,00 voters in Iowa. The senior senator from Iowa pointed out that Pelosi and other Democrats condemned Republicans for raising questions about President Biden’s win before it was certified.

It takes a lot of guts for House Dems to throw out a duly elected Member of Congress.



Pelosi said that Miller-Meeks could “of course” be unseated, despite the speaker’s prior commitment to obeying the will of voters.