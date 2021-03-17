Filibuster

High-ranking Democrat Senator Remains 'Hesitant' About Abolishing Filibuster

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Mar 17, 2021 12:50 PM
  Share   Tweet
High-ranking Democrat Senator Remains 'Hesitant' About Abolishing Filibuster

Source: Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP

High-ranking Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) indicated on Wednesday that she is “undecided” about eliminating the legislative filibuster, which implements a 60-vote threshold to pass major legislation. Scrapping the procedural hurdle would allow Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to fast-track President Biden’s legislative agenda, with just 51 votes from his chamber, without the consent of Republican lawmakers. 

Feinstein warned that Senate Republicans could turn the tables once the GOP takes back the majority in the upper chamber.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) warned on Tuesday, once again, that Democrats would regret making such a move.

Democrat Senators Joe Manchin (WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (AZ) remain opposed to abolishing the filibuster, which prevents Schumer from having the votes to eliminate the threshold. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Amid Massive Surge, DHS Secretary Mayorkas Insists Southern Border 'Is Secure' and 'Not Open'
Julio Rosas
Memo to Sen. Whitehouse: FBI's Kavanaugh Investigation Followed Protocol, The Facts Hurt Your Cause
Guy Benson
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Receives Another Major Endorsement for Governor of Arkansas
VIP
Beth Baumann

Reporter Presses Biden About Whether He'll Visit Border Amid Immigration Crisis. Here's How He Responded.
Leah Barkoukis
Georgia Man in Custody for Atlanta Area Murder Spree Claims 'Sex Addiction' as Motive
Connor McNulty
Trump Lobbed This Election Violation Claim...And It Just Got Vindicated in Michigan
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular