High-ranking Democrat Senator Remains 'Hesitant' About Abolishing Filibuster

High-ranking Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) indicated on Wednesday that she is “undecided” about eliminating the legislative filibuster, which implements a 60-vote threshold to pass major legislation. Scrapping the procedural hurdle would allow Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to fast-track President Biden’s legislative agenda, with just 51 votes from his chamber, without the consent of Republican lawmakers.

Feinstein warned that Senate Republicans could turn the tables once the GOP takes back the majority in the upper chamber.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-California) tells Capitol Hill pool she's not yet sold on nixing the filibuster, fretting that it could backfire on Democrats when GOP regains power.



"I am concerned. That is a factor," she says. "One of the reasons why I'm hesitant." — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) March 17, 2021

Feinstein says she’s “undecided” about getting rid of the filibuster because she thinks Republicans would impose their agenda on Democrats if they were in control.



“I’m hesitant,” Feinstein said. (h/t @marianne_levine/@tedbarrettcnn) — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 17, 2021

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) warned on Tuesday, once again, that Democrats would regret making such a move.

MCCONNELL: Democrats believe eliminating the legislative filibuster would mean fast-track policymaking.



Let me say this very clearly for all 99 of my colleagues: Nobody serving in this chamber can even begin to imagine what a completely scorched-earth Senate would look like. — Senate Republican Communications Center (@SRCC) March 16, 2021

MCCONNELL: The Senate’s 60-vote threshold is the only reason that any must-pass legislation is bipartisan except during divided gov't.



Funding deals. Appropriations bills. Farm bills. Highway bills. The NDAA. It’s not just about controversial items; it’s about everything we do. — Senate Republican Communications Center (@SRCC) March 16, 2021

MCCONNELL: Majorities are never permanent.



The last time a Democratic Leader was trying to start a “nuclear” exchange, I offered a warning.



Touching the hot stove again would yield the same result. But even more dramatic.



This pendulum would swing both ways — hard. — Senate Republican Communications Center (@SRCC) March 16, 2021

Democrat Senators Joe Manchin (WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (AZ) remain opposed to abolishing the filibuster, which prevents Schumer from having the votes to eliminate the threshold.