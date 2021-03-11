Bill de Blasio: Cuomo 'Can No Longer Serve as Governor'

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) joined calls for Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) to resign his position after a sixth woman came forward alleging sexual harassment from Cuomo.

De Blasio said that Cuomo “can no longer serve” as governor.

“The latest report and the fact that we can talk about how many people are bringing forward accusations, that it’s not one, it’s not two, it’s not three, it’s not four, it’s not five, it’s six women who have come forward, it’s deeply troubling,” the mayor said on Thursday. “The specific allegation that the governor called an employee of his, someone who he had power over, called them to a private place, and then sexually assaulted her is absolutely unacceptable,” he added. "These six women who have come forward, with such powerful painful stories, and particularly this most recent report, it's just disqualifying. He just can't serve as governor anymore."

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio on the latest sexual harassment allegation against Gov. Andrew Cuomo: “He can no longer serve as governor.” pic.twitter.com/2G1RQ3YV5R — The Recount (@therecount) March 11, 2021

He joins upwards of 55 New York Democratic lawmakers in the state Senate and Assembly who are also calling for Cuomo to step down.

1/3) NEW: A combined 59 members of @NYSenDems and @NYSA_Majority are now calling on @NYGovCuomo to resign, saying in a new letter “he has lost the confidence of the public and the state legislature.” With 40 signatories in the Assembly, that number now surpasses a... pic.twitter.com/6HoGxZUHF9 — Zack Fink (@ZackFinkNews) March 11, 2021

Cuomo indicated that he has no plans to resign and will comply with an investigation into the sexual harassment allegations against him. He also navigates the scandal surrounding his horrific nursing home policy implemented during the pandemic that ultimately cost thousands of seniors their lives.