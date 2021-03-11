Andrew Cuomo

Bill de Blasio: Cuomo 'Can No Longer Serve as Governor'

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Mar 11, 2021 11:35 AM
  Share   Tweet
Bill de Blasio: Cuomo 'Can No Longer Serve as Governor'

Source: AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) joined calls for Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) to resign his position after a sixth woman came forward alleging sexual harassment from Cuomo. 

De Blasio said that Cuomo “can no longer serve” as governor.

“The latest report and the fact that we can talk about how many people are bringing forward accusations, that it’s not one, it’s not two, it’s not three, it’s not four, it’s not five, it’s six women who have come forward, it’s deeply troubling,” the mayor said on Thursday. “The specific allegation that the governor called an employee of his, someone who he had power over, called them to a private place, and then sexually assaulted her is absolutely unacceptable,” he added. "These six women who have come forward, with such powerful painful stories, and particularly this most recent report, it's just disqualifying. He just can't serve as governor anymore."

He joins upwards of 55 New York Democratic lawmakers in the state Senate and Assembly who are also calling for Cuomo to step down.

Cuomo indicated that he has no plans to resign and will comply with an investigation into the sexual harassment allegations against him. He also navigates the scandal surrounding his horrific nursing home policy implemented during the pandemic that ultimately cost thousands of seniors their lives.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Psaki Cornered on COVID Double Standard for International Travelers vs. Illegal Immigrants
Katie Pavlich
Biden Moves Up the Date For When Democrats' Massive Pork Bill Will Become Law
Katie Pavlich
Prince William Defends Family Against Racist Claims
Cortney O'Brien
New Memo Shows National Guard Being Forced to Stay at U.S. Capitol, Despite a Lack of Resources
Katie Pavlich
Poll Shows Parents Overwhelmingly Favor Reopening Schools
VIP
Reagan McCarthy

Biden Is Giving a Big Speech Thursday Night...But Won't Take Questions
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Bob Gorrell
View Cartoon
Most Popular