DOJ

Conservative Group Goes to Bat Against Biden's Radical Nominee to Help Lead the Justice Department

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Mar 09, 2021 11:55 AM
  Share   Tweet
Conservative Group Goes to Bat Against Biden's Radical Nominee to Help Lead the Justice Department

Source: AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File

President Biden’s nominee to serve as Associate Attorney General, Vanita Gupta, is before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday as her confirmation process begins. Judicial Crisis Network (JCN), a powerhouse conservative interest group, is hitting the airwaves with an ad campaign exposing Gupta’s radical record. Gupta previously served as a lawyer in the Obama administration.

The $1 million ad buy, on top of a previous $800,000 campaign against Gupta, paints the nominee as an ally of “dark money” from “labor unions, liberal dark money pools, and extreme left  billionaires.” The ad points out that “dark money” groups opposed qualified candidates for the Supreme Court during the Trump administration and propped up a “far-left agenda.”

Conservative groups, including JCN, have gone on the offensive to advocate against a few of Biden’s radical nominees for high-level positions. Five state attorneys general also urged Biden to withdraw Gupta’s nomination on account of her support for the “defund the police” movement and expanding the size of the Supreme Court.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Judicial Watch Wants to Know More About Pelosi's Coup Attempt
Katie Pavlich
Why New Yorkers Are Appalled Gov. Cuomo Held an Event at the Javits Center
Cortney O'Brien
US Officials: Russia Has Been Trying (And Failing) to Undermine Americans' Confidence in COVID Vaccines
Guy Benson
The ‘Massive Scandal’ Buried in Covid 'Relief' Bill
Leah Barkoukis
This Is What Dr. Fauci Blames On Not Getting the Economy Back Open from COVID-19
Julio Rosas
Gov. Hutchinson Hits Back at Biden Over 'Neanderthal' Comment
Cortney O'Brien
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular