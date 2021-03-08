Another Republican Senator Announces Retirement Ahead of Midterm Elections

Another Republican senator announced his retirement ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. Missouri Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO), first elected to the upper chamber in 2010, ruled out running for reelection this cycle. He previously served as the House Republican whip during his tenure in the lower chamber, over two decades, before being elected to the senate. Blunt serves in Republican leadership as Chairman of the Senate Republican Policy Committee.

“In every job Missourians have allowed me to have, I’ve tried to do my best,” Blunt said in a video statement on Monday morning. “After 14 General Election victories — three to county office, seven to the United States House of Representatives, and four statewide elections — I won’t be a candidate for reelection to the United States Senate next year.”

Thank you, Missourians, for the opportunity to work for you and a better future for our state and our country. pic.twitter.com/1GjX74zhZB — Senator Roy Blunt (@RoyBlunt) March 8, 2021

Another Republican is leaving the senate. This time it’s Roy blunt, a mainstay of hill politics for 25 years. Also a close ally of McConnell. https://t.co/1zEmQFUBTB — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 8, 2021

He is the fifth Senate Republican to decide not to run for another term in the midterm elections. — NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) March 8, 2021

Blunt joins Republican Senators Richard Shelby (R-AL), Pat Toomey (R-PA), Richard Burr (R-NC), and Rob Portman (R-OH) in retiring before the 2022 midterm elections.