Senate Republicans

Another Republican Senator Announces Retirement Ahead of Midterm Elections

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Mar 08, 2021 11:15 AM
  Share   Tweet
Another Republican Senator Announces Retirement Ahead of Midterm Elections

Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Another Republican senator announced his retirement ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. Missouri Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO), first elected to the upper chamber in 2010, ruled out running for reelection this cycle. He previously served as the House Republican whip during his tenure in the lower chamber, over two decades, before being elected to the senate. Blunt serves in Republican leadership as Chairman of the Senate Republican Policy Committee.

“In every job Missourians have allowed me to have, I’ve tried to do my best,” Blunt said in a video statement on Monday morning. “After 14 General Election victories — three to county office, seven to the United States House of Representatives, and four statewide elections — I won’t be a candidate for reelection to the United States Senate next year.”

Blunt joins Republican Senators Richard Shelby (R-AL), Pat Toomey (R-PA), Richard Burr (R-NC), and Rob Portman (R-OH) in retiring before the 2022 midterm elections.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Border Democrat Gives the Biden Administration a Reality Check
Katie Pavlich
Pro-life Evangelicals for Biden Share Regretful Message
Cortney O'Brien
Hoo Boy: New York Senate Leader, Additional Democrats Call on Cuomo to Resign
Guy Benson
Kayleigh McEnany's Take on Why Biden's Been Hiding From Solo Press Conference
Leah Barkoukis
Liberal Reporter Asks a Very Simple Question of Big Tech Regarding COVID
Matt Vespa
Pennsylvania Small Businessman Jeff Bartos Announces Senate Bid, Vows to 'Get S**t Done' in Washington
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular