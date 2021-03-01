Senate Republicans

Senate Judiciary Committee Advances Merrick Garland's Nomination to Serve as Attorney General

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Mar 01, 2021 4:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Senate Judiciary Committee Advances Merrick Garland's Nomination to Serve as Attorney General

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The Senate Judiciary Committee approved the nomination of Judge Merrick Garland to serve as President Biden’s Attorney General, by a vote of 15-7. Garland is set up to easily be confirmed by the full Senate, a vote that could be held as early as this week. 

A handful of Republican Senators including Chuck Grassley (IA), Thom Tillis (NC), Lindsey Graham (SC), and John Cornyn (TX) voted with Democrats to advance Garland’s nomination out of committee. Republican Senators Ted Cruz (TX), Mike Lee (UT), Josh Hawley (MO), Ben Sasse (NE), Tom Cotton (AR), John Kennedy (LA), and Marsha Blackburn (TN) all opposed Garland's nomination in committee.

The hundreds of questions fielded by Garland, and his "subsequent answers" did not satisfy all Republican Senators, including Cruz, who claimed that Garland would not answer "virtually anything."

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Why a Reporter Broke Down After Cuomo's Thuggery Was Finally Exposed
Matt Vespa
John Brennan Admits He's 'Increasingly Embarrassed to Be a White Male These Days'
Julio Rosas

What a Flight Crew Allegedly Said When Booting a Hasidic Couple from an Airplane Supposedly over a Mask

Matt Vespa
GOP Congresswomen Get Candid on How Shuttered Schools Have Affected Their Children
Cortney O'Brien

Soccer Star Confronts LeBron James Over His Political Activism
Cortney O'Brien
Why the World Economic Forum Edited a COVID-related Tweet
VIP
Cortney O'Brien
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular