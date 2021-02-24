Mitch McConnell

McConnell to Back Garland For Attorney General

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Feb 24, 2021 11:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
McConnell to Back Garland For Attorney General

Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) revealed on Tuesday that he will support the confirmation of Judge Merrick Garland to serve as Attorney General in the Biden administration. Garland currently serves as the chief judge for the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.

“I do,” McConnell told Politico when asked about supporting Garland’s confirmation. 

McConnell famously declined to hold a vote on Garland’s nomination to the Supreme Court in 2016, in the final days of the Obama administration, in hopes that Republicans would take back the White House and nominate a conservative to the high court. A high-risk political move, McConnell called his decision to keep the seat vacated by the late Justice Antonin Scalia open "the most consequential thing" he had ever done.

McConnell’s support of Garland’s confirmation paves the way for approval by the Senate, and for Republicans to vote yes. The Senate Judiciary Committee is set to vote on Garland's nomination on March 1, with a full vote to follow. Unlike other cabinet nominees selected by President Biden, Garland's confirmation appears to be likely, with bipartisan support.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Analysis: Fauci's Messaging on Vaccines Is Counter-Productive and Demoralizing
Guy Benson
Joe Biden's Radical 100 Day Deportation Pause Stopped By Federal Judge
Julio Rosas
Democrats Invoke Gender Card for Opposition to Biden's Nominees
VIP
Reagan McCarthy
Senate Committees Delay Tanden Vote as Opposition to Her Confirmation Grows
Reagan McCarthy

We May Have a Third FDA Approved Vaccine by This Weekend
Cortney O'Brien
Oh, So That's What Happened to Those Two NY Lawyers Who Tried to Attack Cops With Molotov Cocktails
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular