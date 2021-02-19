John Kerry Continues His Climate Alarmism as Biden Administration Reenters Paris Climate Agreement

President Biden’s recently-appointed Climate Envoy former Secretary of State John Kerry, repeated his exhausted fear mongering surrounding climate change, warning that Americans have “nine years left” to “avert a climate catastrophe.”

Today, the U.S. officially rejoins the Paris Climate Accord.



America is the second largest emitter behind China of greenhouse gases that are warming the planet.@BensTracy spoke exclusively with former Sec. of State @JohnKerry, who is now the Biden admin's @ClimateEnvoy. pic.twitter.com/axnOvMOLp6 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 19, 2021

The Biden administration announced on Friday, a devastating deal for American taxpayers that former President Obama entered unilaterally, without congressional approval.

Today, America is officially back in the Paris Climate Agreement. Let’s get to work. — President Biden (@POTUS) February 19, 2021

Kerry said that even the deal will not be enough to halt climate change aggressively enough.

“Even if we did everything that we said we were going to do when we signed up in Paris we would see a rise in the Earth’s temperature to somewhere around 3.7 degrees or more, which is catastrophic,” he continued.

Kerry has claimed for years that climate change is a pressing emergency, advocating for Americans to make sacrifices, while he himself builds a substantial carbon footprint, as Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) points out.