John Kerry

John Kerry Continues His Climate Alarmism as Biden Administration Reenters Paris Climate Agreement

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Feb 19, 2021 4:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
John Kerry Continues His Climate Alarmism as Biden Administration Reenters Paris Climate Agreement

Source: AP Photo/Charles Krupa

President Biden’s recently-appointed Climate Envoy former Secretary of State John Kerry, repeated his exhausted fear mongering surrounding climate change, warning that Americans have “nine years left” to “avert a climate catastrophe.” 

The Biden administration announced on Friday, a devastating deal for American taxpayers that former President Obama entered unilaterally, without congressional approval.

Kerry said that even the deal will not be enough to halt climate change aggressively enough.

“Even if we did everything that we said we were going to do when we signed up in Paris we would see a rise in the Earth’s temperature to somewhere around 3.7 degrees or more, which is catastrophic,” he continued.

Kerry has claimed for years that climate change is a pressing emergency, advocating for Americans to make sacrifices, while he himself builds a substantial carbon footprint, as Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) points out.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

It’s Official: The US Has Rejoined the Paris Climate Agreement
Katie Pavlich
Missouri Attorney General Warns Biden What He's Done by Canceling Key ICE Operation
Cortney O'Brien
Disgusting Hot Mic Moment Ends With SF Bay Area School Board President Sprinting for the Exit
Matt Vespa

Someone Leaked Heidi Cruz's Texts Regarding Cancun Trip to The New York Times
Matt Vespa
AOC Joins Calls for Investigation Into Cuomo
Reagan McCarthy

Politico: So, This Andrew Cuomo Is Kind of a Toxic Bully, Huh?
Guy Benson
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular