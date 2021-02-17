RNC Launches New Committee on 'Election Integrity'

The Republican National Committee (RNC) announced the formation of a new commission aimed at tackling election reform. The RNC’s new Committee on Election Integrity was created to work to restore public confidence in free and fair elections, after claims of fraud plagued the 2020 election and raised doubts in the voting system.

The newly-formed committee will be chaired by Florida Republican Party Chairman Joe Gruters, and co-chaired by RNC National Committeewoman for the District of Columbia, Ashley MacLeay. RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said that the committee is the RNC’s in-kind response to election chaos at the state level.

“Election integrity is one of the most critical issues we face as a Party and as a country. What we saw this past election – states undoing important safeguards, bypassing the proper legislative processes, and changing election laws in the eleventh hour – was deeply troubling and brought chaos and uncertainty to our sacred democratic processes,” McDaniel said on Wednesday. “As RNC Chair, I will not sit idly by and the Party will respond. The RNC will play a crucial role in restoring confidence in our elections, promoting election integrity, and recommending best practices to ensure that future elections are free, fair, and transparent.”

In the 2020 election, the RNC spent upwards of $30 million on efforts to protect election integrity. The committee will take steps to “ensuring poll watchers are allowed to properly observe counting processes, meaningful voter ID laws are codified, and all Americans have faith in our elections process.”