Chuck Schumer

Schumer Ducks Question on Cuomo's Nursing Home Coverup

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Feb 16, 2021 12:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Schumer Ducks Question on Cuomo's Nursing Home Coverup

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The scandal involving New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D), for allegedly covering up real data on coronavirus-related nursing home deaths under his watch, continues to unfold and members of his party continue to distance themselves from it. A friend and ally of Cuomo, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), dodged a question on the policy implemented by Cuomo’s administration that ultimately caused thousands of preventable deaths.

In the first days of their majority in the upper chamber, Senate Democrats rejected a measure that would have held Cuomo accountable for his horrific nursing home policy. The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) took note of this, and deemed the majority caucus “complicit in the coverup.”

“Chuck Schumer couldn’t care less about the deaths of thousands of seniors in his state. As always, politics comes first. Senator Schumer owes it to his constituents to hold state leaders like Cuomo accountable for their actions,” NRSC spokeswoman Lizzie Litzow said. “Instead, he has done everything in his power to block accountability for his political crony and forced vulnerable Senate Democrats like Raphael Warnock, Mark Kelly, Catherine Cortez Masto, Michael Bennet and Maggie Hassan to be complicit in the coverup.”

Criticism of Cuomo’s botched COVID response is bipartisan, among New York lawmakers, as calls for an investigation into his coverup mount.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Turley: One of Raskin's Claims About Trump Was 'Breathtaking' and 'Chilling'
Cortney O'Brien
Dr. Fauci Flip Flops on Kamala Harris’ Vaccine Distribution Plan 'Starting from Scratch' Comment
Julio Rosas
Rep. Zeldin Scoffs at Biden's 'Big Goal' for Vaccines
Cortney O'Brien
Axios Plays Defense for VP Harris After She's Caught Lying About Trump's Vaccine Distribution Plan
Julio Rosas
Potential DeSantis Challenger Gaslights Voters on Florida's COVID Successes
Reagan McCarthy
Gaslighting: Cuomo Lies and Deflects in First Presser After Nursing Home Scandal Breaks Through
Guy Benson
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular