Nancy Mace Points Out a Glaring Problem With Biden Administration's 'Bold and Ambitious' Plan for Schools

The Biden administration is receiving criticism for its newly-announced goal for reopening schools after coronavirus closures. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday that the administration holds a ‘bold and ambitious’ goal of reopening 50 percent of schools for one day of in-person learning each week by April. While the administration calls lauds their own goal as ambitious, 65 percent of schools are already open for in-person or hybrid learning.

Psaki on the White House goal of one day of school per week by the end of the school year: Part of our "bold and ambitious agenda" pic.twitter.com/VTQw4cVmU3 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 10, 2021

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) does not support the administration’s goal, as research has overwhelmingly shown that in-person learning poses minimal risks to students and educators with respect to infection rates.

The perpetual closing of schools also poses a difficulty for working parents, as Congresswoman Nancy Mace (R-SC) said after the administration announced its ‘goal.’

Particularly for SINGLE working parents, like myself.



Parents should be making this decision. Not the government. https://t.co/d0yNkLVcuQ — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) February 10, 2021

The Biden administration is also under fire for prioritizing teachers’ unions over students, as the groups have been lobbying for schools to not fully reopen for in-person learning. The science indicates that students can return for crucial, in-person learning and schools received upwards of $68 billion in relief funding to assist with safe reopening.