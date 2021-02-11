School Districts

Nancy Mace Points Out a Glaring Problem With Biden Administration's 'Bold and Ambitious' Plan for Schools

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Feb 11, 2021
Source: AP Photo/Mic Smith

The Biden administration is receiving criticism for its newly-announced goal for reopening schools after coronavirus closures. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday that the administration holds a ‘bold and ambitious’ goal of reopening 50 percent of schools for one day of in-person learning each week by April. While the administration calls lauds their own goal as ambitious, 65 percent of schools are already open for in-person or hybrid learning.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) does not support the administration’s goal, as research has overwhelmingly shown that in-person learning poses minimal risks to students and educators with respect to infection rates. 

The perpetual closing of schools also poses a difficulty for working parents, as Congresswoman Nancy Mace (R-SC) said after the administration announced its ‘goal.’

The Biden administration is also under fire for prioritizing teachers’ unions over students, as the groups have been lobbying for schools to not fully reopen for in-person learning. The science indicates that students can return for crucial, in-person learning and schools received upwards of $68 billion in relief funding to assist with safe reopening.

