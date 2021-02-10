House Democrats

House Democrats Reject Stefanik's Amendment to Strip Funding from Institutions with Ties to The CCP

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY) introduced an amendment on Tuesday that takes aim at severing any ties that institutions of higher education hold with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Stefanik argues that the CCP is “one of the biggest adversaries” that we face, adding that the regime is “antithetical to our values.”

“The United States must clearly counter this dangerous regime,” she said of the CCP. “And institutions of higher learning that continue to engage in partnerships affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party are ignoring genocidal acts in favor of monetary gain. This does not represent who we are as Americans, or our American values.”

The amendment would strip funding from institutions associated with the CCP.

“...an institution shall not be eligible to receive an allocation under this section if such institution has a partnership in effect with an entity that is— (A) owned or controlled, directly or indirectly, by the Government of the People’s Republic of China; or (B) organized under the laws of the People’s Republic of China.”

