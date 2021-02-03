Liz Cheney Remains GOP Conference Chair With Overwhelming Support From Caucus

GOP Conference Chair Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) remains in her leadership position after overwhelming support from the Republican caucus on Wednesday night during a conference meeting. Members of the Freedom Caucus hoped to oust Cheney on account of her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump for “incitement of insurrection” after the horrific events carried out by supporters of the former president on January 6 at the Capitol.

Despite an effort to force Cheney to step down from leadership, the number-three House Republican and highest ranking GOP woman prevailed with over 70 percent of the GOP caucus supporting her.

(and to clarify, 145 Republicans voted AGAINST the resolution calling for Cheney to step down. Just 61 voted FOR it.) — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) February 4, 2021

That's more than 70 percent of House Republicans standing by @Liz_Cheney. Not close at all — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) February 4, 2021

??CHENEY SURVIVES.

61 vote to oust her

145 vote to keep her

1 present — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) February 4, 2021

Cheney refused to apologize for her vote, which drew criticism from some members of the caucus.

Liz Cheney tells CNN she does not regret her vote to impeach Trump.



“Absolutely not,” she said when asked, per @DaniellaMicaela and @mkraju — Clare Foran (@ckmarie) February 4, 2021

The high-ranking GOP lawmaker was backed by House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), as well as a host of other GOP lawmakers. A few members of the Senate, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), and John Barrasso (R-WY) also came to Cheney's defense.