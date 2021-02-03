Liz Cheney

Liz Cheney Remains GOP Conference Chair With Overwhelming Support From Caucus

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Feb 03, 2021 10:28 PM
  Share   Tweet
Liz Cheney Remains GOP Conference Chair With Overwhelming Support From Caucus

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

GOP Conference Chair Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) remains in her leadership position after overwhelming support from the Republican caucus on Wednesday night during a conference meeting. Members of the Freedom Caucus hoped to oust Cheney on account of her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump for “incitement of insurrection” after the horrific events carried out by supporters of the former president on January 6 at the Capitol. 

Despite an effort to force Cheney to step down from leadership, the number-three House Republican and highest ranking GOP woman prevailed with over 70 percent of the GOP caucus supporting her.

Cheney refused to apologize for her vote, which drew criticism from some members of the caucus.

The high-ranking GOP lawmaker was backed by House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), as well as a host of other GOP lawmakers. A few members of the Senate, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), and John Barrasso (R-WY) also came to Cheney's defense.

Recommended
Liberals 'Heart' Murderers
Ann Coulter
  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

One of AOC's Colleagues Says She Lied About Her 'Near Death' Experience
Beth Baumann

Trump's Impeachment Defense Team Could Get an Unlikely Addition
Beth Baumann
It Looks Like Nursing Home Deaths Aren't the Only Underreported Numbers in the Cuomo Administration
Bronson Stocking
Father Who Lost Son to Suicide Warns About the Devastating Impact of School Closures
VIP
Bronson Stocking
How Rich: The WHO Is Honoring Michael Bloomberg
VIP
Beth Baumann
Here's Why the United States' Democracy Score Fell in Annual Ranking
Bronson Stocking
CARTOONS | Lisa Benson
View Cartoon
Most Popular