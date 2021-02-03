Louisiana
Stefanik PAC Endorses Widow of Former Congressman-Elect in Louisiana Special Election

Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Feb 03, 2021 4:15 PM
Source: AP Photo/Brett Duke

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s (R-NY) political action committee (PAC), Elevate PAC or E-PAC, announced an endorsement in an upcoming special election. The group that is exclusively dedicated to electing Republican women to the House and Senate is throwing its support behind Julia Letlow, the widow of the deceased Congressman-elect Luke Letlow. Before succumbing to coronavirus, Luke Letlow won the election in Louisiana’s 5th congressional district on November 3.

After her husband’s tragic passing, Julia Letlow ultimately decided to run for the seat that her late spouse won.

In her first endorsement of the 2022 election cycle, Stefanik said that Letlow has bravely "picked up the torch" with her decision to run for Congress.

"Julia Letlow has bravely picked up the torch to continue the mission her late husband started, to deliver real results to the people of Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District," Stefanik said. "A native of Monroe, Louisiana, Julia is a mother and professional in education who has dedicated her life to promote and advocate for higher education in Louisiana. Julia Letlow has my full endorsement."

Letlow’s special election will take place on March 20.

