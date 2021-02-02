'A Leader With Deep Convictions': McConnell Defends Cheney Amid Calls For Her Resignation

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) weighed in on an internal fight within the Republican caucus in the chamber opposite of his own on Monday night. The GOP leader of the Senate defended House GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY), who has received calls from members of the Freedom Caucus to resign her position in party leadership after she voted to impeach former President Trump. At the time, Cheney implored the GOP caucus to treat the second impeachment of Trump as a “vote of conscience." Still, Republican members including Reps. Matt Gaetz (FL), Andy Biggs (AZ), and Jim Jordan (OH) called for her to step down from leadership. The number three ranking House Republican said in response that she is "not going anywhere."

McConnell rebuked these calls, telling CNN that Cheney holds “deep convictions” and possesses the “courage to act on them.”

"Liz Cheney is a leader with deep convictions and the courage to act on them," McConnell told CNN. "She is an important leader in our party and in our nation. I am grateful for her service and look forward to continuing to work with her on the crucial issues facing our nation."

Most House Republicans who voted for impeachment, including Cheney, have received primary challengers for the next election. The number-three House Republican and highest-ranking GOP woman is also supported by House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), as well as a growing number of other Republican lawmakers including Adam Kinzinger (IL), Dan Crenshaw (TX), and Chip Roy (TX). The House Republican caucus is set to meet on Wednesday.