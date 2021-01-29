Abortion

Marist Poll Rebukes Biden's Latest Executive Action on Abortion

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Jan 29, 2021 4:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

A new poll conducted by Marist and Knights of Columbus found that public opinion is not aligned with President Biden’s most recent executive action to direct taxpayer dollars to fund abortions overseas. Even among those who identify as pro-choice, the overwhelming majority of those surveyed oppose using federal dollars to pay for abortions abroad. Earlier this week, Biden rescinded the Mexico City Policy via executive order, which protects taxpayers from having their money funneled to abortions performed outside of the United States.

Similarly, the poll found that the majority of those surveyed also oppose the usage of taxpayer dollars to fund abortions domestically. The historically bipartisan Hyde Amendment is in place for that very purpose, but a substantial portion of the Democratic Party seeks to overturn the measure.

Biden has not given a clear indication on his intention for the future of the Hyde Amendment, though he was an original champion of the provision aimed at protecting taxpayers.

