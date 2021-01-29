Marist Poll Rebukes Biden's Latest Executive Action on Abortion

A new poll conducted by Marist and Knights of Columbus found that public opinion is not aligned with President Biden’s most recent executive action to direct taxpayer dollars to fund abortions overseas. Even among those who identify as pro-choice, the overwhelming majority of those surveyed oppose using federal dollars to pay for abortions abroad. Earlier this week, Biden rescinded the Mexico City Policy via executive order, which protects taxpayers from having their money funneled to abortions performed outside of the United States.

77% of those polled either “oppose” or “strongly oppose” using tax dollars to support international abortion — this is up from 75% who answered similarly each of the past two years. — Knights of Columbus (@KofC) January 27, 2021

Even among those who identify themselves as “pro-choice” in the current poll, over 6 in 10 (64%) say they are opposed to using tax dollars to support abortion in other countries. — Knights of Columbus (@KofC) January 27, 2021

Similarly, the poll found that the majority of those surveyed also oppose the usage of taxpayer dollars to fund abortions domestically. The historically bipartisan Hyde Amendment is in place for that very purpose, but a substantial portion of the Democratic Party seeks to overturn the measure.

A majority of Americans (58%) oppose using taxpayer money to fund abortions within the United States. (Democrat: 31%, Republican: 83%, Independent: 65%) — Knights of Columbus (@KofC) January 27, 2021

Biden has not given a clear indication on his intention for the future of the Hyde Amendment, though he was an original champion of the provision aimed at protecting taxpayers.