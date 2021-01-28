Senate Republicans

Sen. Lummis to Introduce Bill Blocking President Biden's Unilateral Ban on Energy Leasing

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Jan 28, 2021 2:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Led by Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Republican lawmakers are rebuking President Biden’s move to unilaterally ban energy leasing on federal lands. The lawmakers are introducing the Protecting our Wealth of Energy Resources (POWER) Act, which would prohibit the president, as well as the Departments  of Interior, Energy, and Agriculture, from sidestepping Congress to implement such bans.

"Notwithstanding any other provision of law, the President shall not carry out any action that would prohibit or substantially delay the issuance of any of the following on Federal land, unless such an action has been authorized by an Act of Congress:  (A) New oil and gas leases, permits, approvals, or authorizations. (B) New coal leases, permits, approvals, or authorizations. (C) New hard rock leases, permits, approvals, or authorizations. (D) New critical minerals leases, permits, approvals, or authorizations," the bill reads.

Lummis, and other Senate Republicans co-sponsoring the bill, pointed out that the president’s unilateral ban would severely affect energy usage in western states, while fostering job loss.

“The Biden Ban would be nothing short of catastrophic for western states that are already reeling from the decline in energy usage brought on by the pandemic and continued volatility in energy markets. It’s a one-two punch that means disaster for energy jobs, families and communities,” Lummis said on Thursday. “Through the POWER Act, Congress would reiterate that federal lands should serve not the whims of a radical progressive minority, but the needs of all Americans.”

The legislation is also supported by various energy and advocacy groups. A group of House Republicans are also introducing a companion bill in the lower chamber.

