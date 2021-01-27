Senate Democrats Reintroduce Legislation Granting DC Statehood

Senate Democrats

Senate Democrats are taking aim at giving statehood to the District of Columbia, with their new, slim majority in the upper chamber. Sen. Tom Carper (D-DE) reintroduced legislation to grant the district statehood in full, which he says is not a “Republican or Democrat issue,” but an “American issue,” citing a “lack of representation” for D.C. The legislation was first introduced in 2013 and has been on Democrats’ agenda. 

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) also praised the move by Senate Democrats, insisting that statehood “cannot wait.” She quickly called for the Senate to take up the legislation after Democrats took the majority in January, after winning both runoff elections in Georgia.

With the legislative filibuster still intact thus far, Democrats would need at least 10 Republicans to support the measure that would make D.C. the 51st state. President Biden signaled his support for giving D.C. statehood during the Democratic presidential primary.

