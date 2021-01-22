Department of Defense

Senate Confirms Lloyd Austin to Serve as Defense Secretary

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jan 22, 2021 11:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
Senate Confirms Lloyd Austin to Serve as Defense Secretary

Source: AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

The Senate voted to confirm retired General Lloyd Austin to serve as President Biden's Secretary of Defense on Friday morning, with bipartisan support. 

Both chambers passed a waiver to bypass a rule that is in place to deter recently retired generals from leading the Department of Defense. Both the House and Senate approved a waiver for Austin's nomination with overwhelming support, just as was done for former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis' nomination during the Trump administration.

Austin is the second nominee to be confirmed to President Biden's cabinet.

Recommended
Resist
David Limbaugh
  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Sen. Tim Scott Livid Over Treatment of National Guard Troops
Cortney O'Brien

'C'mon Man': Biden Spars with AP Reporter Over Vaccines
Cortney O'Brien
The Baseball World Just Lost a Legend
Cortney O'Brien
Schumer: Articles of Impeachment Will Head to Senate on Monday
Reagan McCarthy
Antifa Ain't Going Away In Joe Biden's America
VIP
Julio Rosas

With the Firing of NLRB General Counsel, Biden's Unity Pledge Is Already Over
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular