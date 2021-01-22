Senate Confirms Lloyd Austin to Serve as Defense Secretary

The Senate voted to confirm retired General Lloyd Austin to serve as President Biden's Secretary of Defense on Friday morning, with bipartisan support.

JUST IN: Senate confirms retired Gen. Lloyd Austin as secretary of defense, becoming the first Black person to serve in the role.



More: https://t.co/h4bn7Rc1ej pic.twitter.com/RxAYb9VVp6 — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 22, 2021

93-2, Senate votes to confirm Lloyd Austin as defense secretary. The two no votes: Hawley and Lee — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 22, 2021

Both chambers passed a waiver to bypass a rule that is in place to deter recently retired generals from leading the Department of Defense. Both the House and Senate approved a waiver for Austin's nomination with overwhelming support, just as was done for former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis' nomination during the Trump administration.

U.S. House APPROVES waiver for Secretary of Defense Nominee General Lloyd Austin (Ret.), 326-78. pic.twitter.com/ruBof8h249 — CSPAN (@cspan) January 21, 2021

69-27: Senate approved a waiver allowing Gen. Lloyd Austin, who retired from the military in 2016, to serve as President Biden's Defense Sec. before he completes the required 7-year waiting period. 60 votes were needed. House passed it 326-78 and it now heads to President Biden. pic.twitter.com/VhIQ8DIA47 — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) January 21, 2021

Austin is the second nominee to be confirmed to President Biden's cabinet.

