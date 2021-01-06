Kelly Loeffler

Warnock Declares Victory Over Senator Loeffler

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jan 06, 2021 9:20 AM
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

In one of two runoff Senate races in Georgia, Raphael Warnock declared victory over Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA). Decision Desk called the race for Warnock late on Tuesday night.

Loeffler has not yet conceded, and told a crowd of supporters in Atlanta late on Tuesday night that her campaign is still in the fight with a path to victory. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), however, is declaring victory for his caucus in the upper chamber. If Democrats' victories in Georgia hold, Republicans will lose control of the Senate.

