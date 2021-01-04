david perdue

Kellyanne Conway Urges Georgia to Vote Against 'Single Party' Democratic Control of Government

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jan 04, 2021 3:00 PM
  Share   Tweet  
Kellyanne Conway Urges Georgia to Vote Against 'Single Party' Democratic Control of Government

Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Atlanta, Georgia--Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway joined Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) on the campaign trail on Monday morning, ahead of Tuesday’s crucial runoff elections. Conway echoed Republican-led calls for a check on the incoming Biden administration via a Republican majority in the Senate, and warned of the danger of having the federal government “controlled by a single party.” A Republican-controlled Senate would allow for legislative accountability during the Biden administration; Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) vowed that his party would "change America" if Democrats win both races in Georgia.

"It's very dangerous to have Washington be controlled by a single party, especially when that party does things like mock the opening prayer of the new Congress last night, tries to foist a radical agenda on the rest of us,” Conway said to reporters on Monday.

Conway said that the Democratic Party is “unrecognizable” in its current form, and told voters in Georgia that the “radical” views displayed by Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock won’t subside if the Peach State sends them to Washington.

"If they tell you that they're radical, if they admit that they want to defund the police, if they refer to law enforcement and police as thugs and gangsters, take them at their word,” Conway said. “That's what they believe.”

President Trump is set to hold an election eve rally in Georgia on Monday, as control of the Senate hangs in the balance. 

  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler
Mark Levin Warns: We're Looking Into the Abyss
Katie Pavlich
Watch NBC's Chuck Todd Go Off on GOP Senator After He Trashes the Media Over Liberal Bias
Matt Vespa
Trump's Latest Picks for the Medal of Freedom Could Trigger a Media Meltdown
Matt Vespa

'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': Joe Biden Is Illegitimate
VIP
Townhall.com Staff
White House Details Why Devin Nunes Received the Medal of Freedom
Katie Pavlich

Another Congresswoman Just Joined the Effort to Challenge the Electoral College Results
Cortney O'Brien
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular