Kellyanne Conway Urges Georgia to Vote Against 'Single Party' Democratic Control of Government

Atlanta, Georgia--Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway joined Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) on the campaign trail on Monday morning, ahead of Tuesday’s crucial runoff elections. Conway echoed Republican-led calls for a check on the incoming Biden administration via a Republican majority in the Senate, and warned of the danger of having the federal government “controlled by a single party.” A Republican-controlled Senate would allow for legislative accountability during the Biden administration; Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) vowed that his party would "change America" if Democrats win both races in Georgia.

"It's very dangerous to have Washington be controlled by a single party, especially when that party does things like mock the opening prayer of the new Congress last night, tries to foist a radical agenda on the rest of us,” Conway said to reporters on Monday.

Conway: “We cannot let this country be ruled by one party.” Asking Georgians to vote for @KLoeffler and @Perduesenate to ensure a balance of power in Washington. Republicans must win at least 1 of 2 races to maintain their majority: https://t.co/a0otPAFOrm — Robert Sherman (@RobertShermanTV) January 4, 2021

Conway said that the Democratic Party is “unrecognizable” in its current form, and told voters in Georgia that the “radical” views displayed by Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock won’t subside if the Peach State sends them to Washington.

"If they tell you that they're radical, if they admit that they want to defund the police, if they refer to law enforcement and police as thugs and gangsters, take them at their word,” Conway said. “That's what they believe.”

President Trump is set to hold an election eve rally in Georgia on Monday, as control of the Senate hangs in the balance.