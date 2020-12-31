NRSC

'Hold the Line': GOP Senate Arm Makes Closing Argument Ahead of Georgia Runoff Elections

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Dec 31, 2020 10:45 AM
  Share   Tweet  
'Hold the Line': GOP Senate Arm Makes Closing Argument Ahead of Georgia Runoff Elections

Source: AP Photo/Ben Gray

With just 5 days until the high-stakes runoff elections in Georgia, the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) released a strong closing argument in favor of sending GOP Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue back to Washington. The committee’s highlights the predictions by pollsters and pundits insisting that Democrats would take back the majority in the Senate on election day, which were ultimately not accurate. 

“They said it couldn’t be done,” the narrator says of Republicans holding a majority. “They doubted us every step of the way...November 3rd was just the start.”

The GOP’s official Senate arm emphasizes all that is at stake in the January 5 elections, as the party hopes to defend both Loeffler and Perdue and keep Mitch McConnell as majority leader. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer promised that his caucus would “change America” if victorious in Georgia, and a Democratic majority in the Senate would give President-elect Joe Biden an avenue to pass radical legislative measures. The committee deems Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, who are running to unseat Loeffler and Perdue, "two of the most radical Democrats."

“Georgia is a battle for the soul of America. Between two political outsiders and two of the most radical Democrats you’ll ever see,” the narrator continues. “An angry mob is at the gate. But Republicans have the watch, and we’ve come too far to turn back now.”

Watch the full video about the stakes in Georgia below:

  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler
Teacher of the Year Awardee Wishes Mitch McConnell's Neighbor Would Attack Him
Julio Rosas
Georgia Republicans Take Aim at Election Integrity With Massive Poll-Watcher Recruitment Operation
Reagan McCarthy

Hawley Responds to Dem Outrage Over His Decision to Contest Electoral College Results
Leah Barkoukis

Why Hundreds of Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Just Had to Be Thrown Out in Wisconsin
Leah Barkoukis

Why Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Takes Issue with Republicans Challenging the Election Results
Beth Baumann
WATCH: Ossoff Pushes a Complete Lie About Loeffler When Appealing Directly to the Fox News Audience
Beth Baumann
CARTOONS | Steve Kelley
View Cartoon
Most Popular