Nancy Pelosi

Elise Stefanik Warns That Pelosi's Speakership Is 'in Peril'

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Dec 28, 2020 11:00 AM
  Share   Tweet  
Elise Stefanik Warns That Pelosi's Speakership Is 'in Peril'

Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) seeks a fourth term with the speaker’s gavel, as her party holds a historically slim majority in the lower chamber. Democrats were projected to gain upwards of 10 to 15 seats in the House, but Republicans managed to flip several Democratic-held districts on election day. 

Her party’s slim majority complicates Pelosi’s bid for the speakership, as many House Democrats place blame on her for the massive losses in congressional elections. High-profile Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) called for new leadership in Congress, and a handful of newly-elected Democrats declined to say whether or not they would back Pelosi’s bid for the speakership.

New York GOP Congresswoman Elise Stefanik warned that Pelosi’s bid for the speaker’s gavel is “in peril” as her own party publicly voices frustration with her governance.

“I have thought for weeks that Nancy Pelosi’s speakership is in peril,” Stefanik said on Fox and Friends on Monday morning. “Her majority is so slim...she can only lose 3 to 4 votes of that speakership. That means that there are a number of members who voted against her last time who are going to have to vote for her.”

Pelosi lost 15 votes from her own caucus during her last speaker election, and cannot afford such a monumental loss this time around.

  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler
Mother Rips Liberal Arts School for Letting Strikers Shut Down the Campus
Cortney O'Brien
Why Kamala Harris Is Getting Called Out as a Liar Over Kwanzaa Post
Leah Barkoukis
Joe Biden's Call for Unity Is Met with Call for 'Blood' By Comedian David Cross
Julio Rosas
CNN's Dana Bash Presses Dr. Fauci After He Changes His Tune on Herd Immunity
Cortney O'Brien
Leader McConnell Praises President Trump For Signing Coronavirus Relief Package
Reagan McCarthy
Progressive Cop Debunks Myths Pushed by Defund the Police Proponents
VIP
Bronson Stocking
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular