Ossoff Pushes Debunked Lies About Loeffler and Perdue on First Day of Early Voting in Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia-- Democrat Senatorial candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock rallied voters in Atlanta on Monday, on the first day of early voting in the Peach State. The pair of candidates implored a modest crowd of supporters to vote early in the pair of runoff elections, which will eventually decide which party controls the Senate during the opening years of the Biden administration.

EARLY VOTING IN GEORGIA BEGINS TODAY — Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) December 14, 2020

IT’S THE FIRST DAY OF EARLY VOTING, GEORGIA! — Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) December 14, 2020

While encouraging voter turnout for the runoff elections, Ossoff continued spreading falsehoods and debunked talking points about GOP Senators Perdue and Loeffler. He called the pair of incumbents the “Bonnie and Clyde of corruption,” citing stock scandals that have already been refuted. Allegations of insider trading were made against both Sens. Perdue and Loeffler, but both were eventually cleared by both the Department of Justice and the bipartisan Senate Ethics Committee.

“Georgia, we have two senators who are more concerned with using their office to enrich themselves than taking care of ‘we the people’ who pay their salaries,” Ossoff told the crowd.

Ossoff went on to incorrectly place blame on Perdue and Loeffler for lack of COVID relief, when his own party is responsible for filibustering multiple stimulus packages proposed by Senate Republicans, aimed at delivering more relief to American families and small businesses.

Campaigning for the crucial runoff elections is in full swing as both parties battle for the Senate.