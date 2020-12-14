Voter Fraud

Perdue and Loeffler Call for 'Transparency' from Raffensperger on New Voter Registration Numbers

Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Dec 14, 2020 11:30 AM
Source: AP Photo/John Bazemore

Ahead of early voting in Georgia for the two runoff Senate elections, GOP Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are calling for increased transparency from Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. The pair of incumbent senators ask Raffensperger to release an up-to-date list of registered voters, as the deadline to register to vote in the runoffs was December 7. 

Perdue and Loeffler said on Monday that Raffensperger’s failure to release an updated list in a timely manner represents a “lack of transparency,” and threatens election integrity even further.

"It’s been one week since the voter registration deadline passed and the Secretary of State has failed to compile and release a final list of newly registered voters. This is totally unacceptable – the deadline for new voter registration was December 7, 2020. In-person early voting starts today, and the public remains without a full accounting of who is registered and who may attempt to cast a ballot in the runoff. This lack of transparency needs to be rectified immediately, or the integrity of our elections will remain threatened. Georgians demand transparency, accountability, and accuracy in our elections process – and the Secretary of State is failing to provide it in a timely manner.”

Both Perdue and Loeffler previously called on Raffensperger to resign after multiple instances of what they deemed “electoral mismanagement.” The Trump campaign has not yet been successful in overturning Joe Biden’s win in Georgia, but questions about election irregularities remain raised by Republicans. 

