'If You Don't Vote, They Win': Vice President Pence Rallies Georgia Votes

Vice President Mike Pence rallied voters in Georgia on Thursday, as the pair of runoff Senate elections are approaching. Republicans are rallying behind Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, in order for the GOP to hold its majority in the upper chamber.

The vice president reemphasized how vital Republican voter turnout is for the upcoming runoff elections, on which control of the Senate hinges.

"We need a Republican Senate Majority. We need @Perduesenate & KLoeffler back in Washington." - Vice President @Mike_Pence #GASen — GAGOP (@GaRepublicans) December 10, 2020

For all we've done, for all we have yet to do, for our President, for our future, and for Georgia and America: Cast another vote for all that President @realDonaldTrump has accomplished. Vote for @Perduesenate and @KLoeffler! — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) December 10, 2020

Vice President Pence’s fierce support of Sens. Perdue and Loeffler is a direct rebuke to deranged comments made by two of President Trump’s legal allies, Lin Wood and Sidney Powell. The pair of lawyers allege “widespread fraud” and Republican complicity in such fraud, and have repeatedly urged GOP voters to sit out the runoff election in January as a form of revenge.

The vice president and the vast majority of other Republicans, including President Trump, know better than to entertain this unhinged idea to disenfranchise GOP voters. Control of the Senate, and any hope for legislative accountability in a Biden administration, hangs in the balance.