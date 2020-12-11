david perdue

'If You Don't Vote, They Win': Vice President Pence Rallies Georgia Votes

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Dec 11, 2020 11:10 AM
Source: AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

Vice President Mike Pence rallied voters in Georgia on Thursday, as the pair of runoff Senate elections are approaching. Republicans are rallying behind Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, in order for the GOP to hold its majority in the upper chamber. 

The vice president reemphasized how vital Republican voter turnout is for the upcoming runoff elections, on which control of the Senate hinges.

Vice President Pence’s fierce support of Sens. Perdue and Loeffler is a direct rebuke to deranged comments made by two of President Trump’s legal allies, Lin Wood and Sidney Powell. The pair of lawyers allege “widespread fraud” and Republican complicity in such fraud, and have repeatedly urged GOP voters to sit out the runoff election in January as a form of revenge. 

The vice president and the vast majority of other Republicans, including President Trump, know better than to entertain this unhinged idea to disenfranchise GOP voters. Control of the Senate, and any hope for legislative accountability in a Biden administration, hangs in the balance. 

