Republican Jewish Coalition Rips Warnock's Anti-Israel Comments

More hateful comments from Georgia Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock surfaced on Thursday. In a 2016 Palm Sunday sermon, Warnock likened Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, to George Wallace, the segregationist former Governor of Alabama. Wallace infamously called for “Segregation now, segregation tomorrow and segregation forever,” during his inaugural address. Warnock claimed that Netanyahu’s stance on Israeli territory is “tantamount to saying, ‘Occupation today, occupation tomorrow, occupation forever.’”

Warnock went on to refer to Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders as “racist and vicious” and claimed a two-state solution is mandatory for democracy.

“And so if you don’t have a Palestinian state, you cannot have a Jewish democracy. The state will either be Jewish or it will be a democracy. It cannot be both if you do not have a Palestinian state, you will have to have apartheid in Israel that denies other citizens, sisters and brothers citizenship. Or you will have a democracy that is not a Jewish state.”

The Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) responded to Warnock’s anti-Israel comments, and condemned the support he garnered from the anti-Semitic former leader of the Women’s March, Linda Sarsour.

Will @ReverendWarnock disavow support from this antisemite?



Will Jewish Democrats demand that he denounces the support? https://t.co/zE0zV5ncgC — RJC (@RJC) December 10, 2020

Troubling and hateful comments from Warnock’s past continue to haunt his bid to unseat Sen. Loffler, who said on Thursday that her opponent “sides with terrorists who hate America.”