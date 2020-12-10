Obama Administration

Report: Biden to tap Susan Rice to Lead Domestic Policy Council

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Dec 10, 2020 10:40 AM
Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

Joe Biden reportedly tapped former Ambassador to the United Nations, Susan Rice, to head the White House Domestic Policy Council in his incoming administration, Politico reported on Thursday morning. Rice was previously under consideration to serve as Biden’s Secretary of State, but Tony Blinken was eventually selected. She was also known to be a top contender for the vice presidency before Biden eventually selected Kamala Harris.

Rice’s appointed position does not require her to pass through a confirmation in front of the Senate, which will likely still have Republicans in the majority. Given her troubling foreign policy history, including oversight over the Benghazi attack in 2012, approval by a GOP-led Senate would have been difficult for Rice to overcome. Though her background is in foreign policy, Rice will steer Biden’s domestic policy plans, which Biden calls his “Build Back Better” agenda. 

Biden also is reportedly tapping former President Obama’s Chief of Staff, Denis McDonough, to head the Veterans Affairs Department. 

