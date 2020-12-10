Report: Biden to tap Susan Rice to Lead Domestic Policy Council

Joe Biden reportedly tapped former Ambassador to the United Nations, Susan Rice, to head the White House Domestic Policy Council in his incoming administration, Politico reported on Thursday morning. Rice was previously under consideration to serve as Biden’s Secretary of State, but Tony Blinken was eventually selected. She was also known to be a top contender for the vice presidency before Biden eventually selected Kamala Harris.

NEWS: Biden has tapped Obama's former national security adviser Susan Rice to run the White House Domestic Policy Council, a source confirms to @mitchellreports. Politico first reported. — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) December 10, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden taps former Obama adviser and envoy Susan Rice to lead White House Domestic Policy Council. — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) December 10, 2020

Biden wisely keeps Susan Rice far away from foreign policy or a job requiring Senate confirmation. https://t.co/gO8EJG2O9g — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) December 10, 2020

Rice’s appointed position does not require her to pass through a confirmation in front of the Senate, which will likely still have Republicans in the majority. Given her troubling foreign policy history, including oversight over the Benghazi attack in 2012, approval by a GOP-led Senate would have been difficult for Rice to overcome. Though her background is in foreign policy, Rice will steer Biden’s domestic policy plans, which Biden calls his “Build Back Better” agenda.

Biden also is reportedly tapping former President Obama’s Chief of Staff, Denis McDonough, to head the Veterans Affairs Department.