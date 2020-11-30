Senate Republicans

Grassley Returns to Senate After Coronavirus Quarantine

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Nov 30, 2020
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) returned to the upper chamber on Monday after quarantining with a positive COVID diagnosis earlier this month. The 87-year-old lawmaker said that he experienced no symptoms throughout.

“While I continued working from home during my quarantine, I’m glad to be back in the office working for Iowans,” Sen. Grassley said in a release. “This disease affects people differently. I did not experience symptoms, but more than a thousand Americans are dying every day and many more are hospitalized. That means we all have to do our part to help protect our friends, family and fellow Americans. I will continue to wear a mask and practice social distancing.”

After returning from quarantine, he urged his colleagues to pass additional, bipartisan stimulus for American families and small businesses affected by coronavirus. Thus far, Democrats have stalled the passage of additional funding for the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

“Congress must do its part and pass long overdue relief legislation to help families, businesses and communities get through this crisis. I hope my colleagues reach the same conclusion and a bipartisan bill can pass very soon,” he said. 

Sen. Grassley is the seventh member of the Senate to test positive for the virus to date.

