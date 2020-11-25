new york times

Jon Ossoff Ignores Sen. Perdue's Clear Vindication from Claims of Insider Trading

Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Nov 25, 2020 5:35 PM
Source: AP Photo/David Goldman

A story published by The New York Times on Wednesday confirmed that Georgia GOP Senator David Perdue was cleared of wrongdoing after investigations into claims of insider trading. Some of the lawmaker's trades, including with the Atlanta-based financial company Cardlytics, were probed by federal officials. After investigations, the Department of Justice (DOJ), Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and bipartisan Senate Ethics Committee already cleared the senator of claims of insider trading back in September.

The Georgia Republican was transparent about the inquiry, and the investigation was no secret from the public. The story makes it even more clear that Sen. Perdue not only complied with the investigation, but ultimately did not engage in any illegal trading activity as concluded by the DOJ, SEC, and Senate Ethics Committee, as his campaign pointed out to The NYT.

"[DOJ, SEC, and Senate Ethics Committee] quickly and independently cleared Senator Perdue of any wrongdoing — this story highlights that again," said campaign spokesman John Burke. "Senator Perdue has always followed the law."

Despite Sen. Perdue's obvious vindication from three independent entities, clearly laid out in The NYT story, his Democratic challenger said that the Georgia Republican is guilty of telling "brazen lies" about his stock trades.

