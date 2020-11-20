Georgia Secretary of State Certifies Presidential Election Results

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger formally certified the state’s election results on Friday afternoon, for all 159 counties. The results, via a hand recount, confirm that Joe Biden won the state with a 12,284 vote lead over President Trump.

Just in: The Georgia Secretary of State’ Office today certified the results for the November 3, 2020 General Election. pic.twitter.com/ouAmGg58cL

JUST IN: The Georgia Secretary of State’s office has officially certified the results of the 2020 election, which includes President-elect Biden’s victory.



The certification comes after the conclusion of a hand recount and audit of approximately 5 million ballots. — NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) November 20, 2020

Raffensperger, a self-proclaimed "proud Trump supporter," dismissed claims of fraud and wrongdoing, telling voters that “numbers don’t lie.”

JUST IN: Georgia Secretary of State, Republican Brad Raffensperger, who describes himself as a "proud Trump supporter" affirms that Joe Biden has won the state of Georgia: "Numbers don't lie." https://t.co/FCJKbq5ifg pic.twitter.com/rUnBpS9GxR — The Hill (@thehill) November 20, 2020

The Trump campaign can request a recount until next Tuesday. Before Georgia's results were certified, the president's campaign called for an "honest recount" to include signature matching.