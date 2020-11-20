Georgia

Georgia Secretary of State Certifies Presidential Election Results

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Nov 20, 2020 2:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger formally certified the state’s election results on Friday afternoon, for all 159 counties. The results, via a hand recount, confirm that Joe Biden won the state with a 12,284 vote lead over President Trump. 

Raffensperger, a self-proclaimed "proud Trump supporter," dismissed claims of fraud and wrongdoing, telling voters that “numbers don’t lie.”

The Trump campaign can request a recount until next Tuesday. Before Georgia's results were certified, the president's campaign called for an "honest recount" to include signature matching.

Most Popular