WATCH: GOP Senate Arm Ties Ossoff and Warnock to Violent Protests

With both of Georgia’s runoff Senate elections underway, the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) released a new video tying Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock to the growing violence from left-wing groups.

Over the weekend, in Washington, D.C., violent protesters attacked peaceful supporters of President Trump. While the pair of Senate hopefuls did not condone the violence, they have yet to condemn it. Ossoff himself previously hinted at violence against political opponents.