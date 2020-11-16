Senate Democrats
WATCH: GOP Senate Arm Ties Ossoff and Warnock to Violent Protests

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Nov 16, 2020 7:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/David Goldman

With both of Georgia’s runoff Senate elections underway, the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) released a new video tying Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock to the growing violence from left-wing groups.

Over the weekend, in Washington, D.C., violent protesters attacked peaceful supporters of President Trump. While the pair of Senate hopefuls did not condone the violence, they have yet to condemn it. Ossoff himself previously hinted at violence against political opponents.

"You’re not just gonna get beaten, you’re gonna get beaten so bad you can never run or show your face again in public," Ossoff said of Trump supporters in 2019:

Warnock, on the other hand, said that America should "repent for its worship of whiteness."

"Complete left-wing control is not enough for Warnock and Ossoff; they are now threatening to silence any opposition," said NRSC spokesperson Nathan Brand. "The violence we are seeing is a reminder that empowering Warnock and Ossoff means enabling Pelosi, AOC, and the extreme left to push a radical socialist agenda."

Neither candidate has bothered to denounce the unprovoked violence against Republicans. Ossoff and Warnock are running to unseat incumbent GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, respectively, in runoff elections in January. Both Sens. Perdue and Loeffler have fiercely denounced the violent riots disguised as protests.

Most Popular